Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 56.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 115.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 170,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 42,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.77 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $453.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

