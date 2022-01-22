New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 23.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.97 million, a P/E ratio of -49.99 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $95.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.19 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -123.94%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

