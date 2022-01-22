Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $15,932,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter.

Get Renaissance IPO ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.85. Renaissance IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.