Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 137,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BZH. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 13.58 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $588.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.97.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $590.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.