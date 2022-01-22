Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.20.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €22.50 ($25.57) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.03.

GCTAF opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

