Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commonwealth Bank of Australia is engaged in providing integrated financial services including retail banking, premium banking, business banking, institutional banking, funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment and sharebroking products and services. Its retail banking services include home loans, credit cards, personal loans, transaction accounts, and demand and term deposits. The company’s business banking products also comprise investment products, employer and employee superannuation products and self-managed super funds. It also offers a full range of commercial products including business loans, equipment and trade finance and rural and agribusiness products. Commonwealth Bank of Australia is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMWAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

