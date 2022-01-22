Credit Suisse Group Lowers Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) to Neutral

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.