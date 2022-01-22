Berenberg Bank Upgrades Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Evolva stock opened at 0.16 on Thursday. Evolva has a 1-year low of 0.13 and a 1-year high of 0.31.

Get Evolva alerts:

Evolva Company Profile

Evolva Holding SA is a biotech company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. Its product portfolio includes nutrition, flavors and fragrances, animal health, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sorensen, Soren V.S.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Evolva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.