Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on the stock.

ERMAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Eramet stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. Eramet has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

