Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, UBS Group cut Bavarian Nordic A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.33. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

