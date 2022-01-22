New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.53. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

