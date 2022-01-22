Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

