New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,472 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after buying an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,363,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ LAND opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.89, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

