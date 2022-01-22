11,103 Shares in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 47.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

