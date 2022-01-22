New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $404,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 98,633.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETS opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

