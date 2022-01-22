Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,703 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $411.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.86. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

