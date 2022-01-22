Michael J. Farrell Sells 5,675 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RMD stock opened at $235.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.52 and its 200 day moving average is $264.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

