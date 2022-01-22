Insider Selling: PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) Insider Sells 255,000 Shares of Stock

PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) insider Glenn Molloy sold 255,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$7.80 ($5.61), for a total value of A$1,989,000.00 ($1,430,935.25).
The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
PPK Group Company Profile
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for PPK Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPK Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.