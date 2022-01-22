Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,729.91, for a total value of $37,915,719.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30.

On Monday, November 15th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65.

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,601.84 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,877.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,824.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,226.82.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.