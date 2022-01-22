SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.