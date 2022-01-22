SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,202 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

