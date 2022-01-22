SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $267,000 in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 283.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

NYSE ETWO opened at $8.25 on Friday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

