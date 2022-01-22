SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 15,005 Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,005 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 88,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of BANC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.61. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

