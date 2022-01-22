SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,931,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 7,907.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.13. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $75.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,003,296.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,209 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,509. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.