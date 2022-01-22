Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATLC. B. Riley increased their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ATLC opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $943.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $425,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,594 over the last ninety days. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

