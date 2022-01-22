SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 188,279 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 986.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Geron by 52,808.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Geron by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Geron by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Geron by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $338.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.