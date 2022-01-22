Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to report $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90. Littelfuse posted earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.93 to $12.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $267.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $234.59 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.