SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $112,694.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,349 shares of company stock valued at $206,668 over the last three months. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

