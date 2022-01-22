Reviewing Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) and Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB)

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nutriband alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 198.90%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Nutriband.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $940,000.00 40.11 -$2.93 million ($0.79) -6.14 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Risk and Volatility

Nutriband has a beta of -3.99, suggesting that its stock price is 499% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -364.35% -50.95% -40.45% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Nutriband on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc. engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments. The company was founded by Gareth R. Sheridan and Serguei Melnik in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.