Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

RVNC opened at $13.43 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $964.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 130,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.