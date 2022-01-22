Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.88. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

