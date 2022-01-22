TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in December

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMXXF. Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMXXF opened at $101.46 on Friday. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

