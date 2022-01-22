Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.15. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
