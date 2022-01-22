Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Wealth Minerals stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.15. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.