Canaccord Genuity Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$38.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.42.

Shares of FM opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$19.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

