Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rises By 17.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.29. Shimano has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

