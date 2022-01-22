Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.07. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,332 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.