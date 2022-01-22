Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $12.07. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 7,332 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on KC. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth $8,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
