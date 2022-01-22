Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Gap Down to $38.79

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $37.08. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $237,000. KEMPER Corp acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $32,573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.