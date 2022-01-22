FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $20.96

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $20.47. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 404 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $982.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.24.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

