Cousins Properties Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CUZ opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 111.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

