Analysts Set Expectations for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.47 for the year.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OHI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

