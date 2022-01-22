Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.65.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

C opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.