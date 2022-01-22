Sema4 Holdings Corp Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million.
Sema4 stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.
In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.
See Also: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.