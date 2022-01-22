Sema4 Holdings Corp Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sema4 in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMFR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sema4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sema4 stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

In related news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,553 shares of company stock valued at $895,784.

Sema4 Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

