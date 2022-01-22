American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. American Resources has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.37.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Layman acquired 168,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $291,992.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 178,782 shares of company stock valued at $311,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Resources by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Resources by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.