Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.48.

AMD stock opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

