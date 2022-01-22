AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AgileThought Inc. is a provider of digital transformation services, custom software development and next-generation technologies. It serves architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists and other experts. AgileThought Inc., formerly known as LIV Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, William Blair began coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AGIL opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. AgileThought has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

