Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, Dawson James reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $92,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

