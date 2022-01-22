$90.17 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $90.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.95 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $35.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $292.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.47 million to $304.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $422.78 million, with estimates ranging from $399.75 million to $473.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HT stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

