Head-To-Head Comparison: Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) versus Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $38.88 million 10.62 $7.70 million $0.16 29.88

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Profitability

This table compares Lekoil and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals 14.63% 3.77% 3.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lekoil and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 70.85%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Lekoil on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and Others. The company was founded by Olalekan Akinsoga Akinyanmi on December 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

