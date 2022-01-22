$60.38 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report sales of $60.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.55 million to $65.00 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $189.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $203.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $270.48 million, with estimates ranging from $203.89 million to $346.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ready Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC opened at $14.05 on Friday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.