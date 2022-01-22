US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

